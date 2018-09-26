Posted on September 26, 2018 by Scott Johnson in Brett Kavanaugh, Senate

Dear Senator Feinstein

Ranking Judiciary Committee Democrat has apparently sought to call off tomorrow’s hearing with Christine Blasey Ford and Judge Kavanaugh. Senator Feinstein has sought the postponement of the hearing on the pretext of the New Yorker’s Deborah Ramirez story. The Ramirez story is all the buzz among Yale students who think they have something valuable to offer the rest of us, but it died of humiliation shortly after publication. Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley responded to Senator Feinstein’s request for postponement by letter yesterday. Senator Grassley has a good handle on what is happening here.

