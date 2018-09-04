First Observations on the Kavanaugh Hearings

Paul has more fortitude than I do to live-blog the moment-by-moment unfolding of the circus at the Kavanaugh hearings. I predicted when Kavanaugh was nominated that the hearings would be disrupted. Not a hard prediction to make, but still—that didn’t take long. The hard part will be telling the difference between the protesters and the conduct of Corey Booker and Kamala Harris.

Maybe another way of thinking about it is that it is nice to see the Trump 2020 re-election grassroots campaign is turning out so enthusiastically at the hearings. The interesting question right now is whether these protests will become a daily occurrence. I hope so.

Funny how the spirit of civility we were told about during the McCain memorial observances lasted less than 48 hours. Somehow I’m sure it is still Trump’s fault.

Now back to Paul.