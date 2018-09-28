Graham’s moment

I thought that Judge Kavanaugh’s statement at the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on his confirmation to the Supreme Court was a truth shall set you free moment. He called out the Democrats for the game they are playing. The force of his statement even seemed to have a modestly restraining effect on them.

In their examination of Judge Kavanaugh, the Democrats reduced their talking points to two. They wanted him to call for an FBI investigation of himself (that would be number 7) and concede that he is or was a blackout drunk. We will have to return to the (Sheldon) Whitehouse Farce and the (Richard) Blumenthal Projection to document a few of the great moments in senatorial absurdity and self-humiliation along the way.

By contrast, Senator Lindsey Graham made a memorable stand in support of Judge Kavanaugh and his truth shall set you free moment (video below). Graham called out the Senate Democrats’ late hit on Judge Kavanaugh for what it was. “This is the most unethical sham I have ever seen in politics,” Graham pronounced. Addressing the committee Democrats he said: “And if you really wanted to know the truth, you sure as hell wouldn’t have done what you’ve done to this guy.…Boy, y’all want power. God, I hope you never get it.”

“You had no intention of protecting Dr. Ford,” he added, then turned to Judge Kavanaugh: “None! She’s as much a victim as you are. God, I hate to say it, because these have been my friends. But let me tell you when it comes to this: You’re looking for a fair process? You came to the wrong town at the wrong time, my friend.”

“You have interacted with professional women all your life; not one accusation,” Graham told him. “You’re supposed to be Bill Cosby when you’re a junior and senior in high school, and all of a sudden you got over it. It’s been my understanding that if you drug women and rape them for two years in high school, you probably don’t stop.”

Graham’s remarks were intended as much for wavering Republicans as for Senate Democrats. He exhorted them not to give in. “To my Republican colleagues,” he said, “if you vote no, you are legitimizing the most despicable thing that I have seen in my time in politics.”

I have borrowed from Andrew Egger’s summary of Graham’s moment for the quotes above.