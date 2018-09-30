Grassley to Sanders: Drop dead

One person who understands the Democrats’ dirty game in the Kavanaugh confirmation proceedings: Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley. I get the feeling that he has had it. In the letter below, he responds in something other than his accustomed style to correspondence received from Senator Bernie Sanders. (The Daily Caller has posted the Sanders letter here.)

The famous collegiality of the Senate is not what it used to be, and the decline is not the result of a straightforward gentleman like Senator Grassley.

Via Glenn Reynolds/InstaPundit.