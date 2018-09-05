Is the White House turning criminal justice policy over to Van Jones and Kim Kardashian?

I hope not, but there’s reason for concern. This morning, the White House announced:

Members of the Administration are hosting a listening session about the clemency process. The discussion is mainly focused on ways to improve that process to ensure deserving cases receive a fair review.

Here is the list of those who were to participate:

INTERNAL ATTENDEES: Jared Kushner

Ja’Ron Smith

Brooke Rollins

Chris Liddell EXTERNAL ATTENDEES: Rachel Barkow

Brittany Barnett

Alex Gudich

Mark Holden

Shon Hopwood

Van Jones

Paul Larkin

Leonard Leo

Kim Kardashian West

Mark Osler

Jessica Jackson Sloan

Judge Kevin Sharp

Ivanka Trump wasn’t on the list. However, she was present. Ivanka tweeted:

Great working session today at the White House on ways to improve the clemency process with policy leaders and criminal justice reform advocates.

The accompanying picture included Van Jones. He had the biggest smile, as well he might.

Chris Hull reminds us that Jones is so far to the left he was eased out of the Obama White House. Mike Pence, among others insisted that he be fired. Yet, there was Jones today at the Trump White House advising the administration on leniency for fentanyl dealers.

Incredible.