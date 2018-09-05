Is the White House turning criminal justice policy over to Van Jones and Kim Kardashian?

I hope not, but there’s reason for concern. This morning, the White House announced:
Members of the Administration are hosting a listening session about the clemency process. The discussion is mainly focused on ways to improve that process to ensure deserving cases receive a fair review.
Here is the list of those who were to participate:
INTERNAL ATTENDEES:
Jared Kushner
Ja’Ron Smith
Brooke Rollins
Chris Liddell
EXTERNAL ATTENDEES:
Rachel Barkow
Brittany Barnett
Alex Gudich
Mark Holden
Shon Hopwood
Van Jones
Paul Larkin
Leonard Leo
Kim Kardashian West
Mark Osler
Jessica Jackson Sloan
Judge Kevin Sharp
Ivanka Trump wasn’t on the list. However, she was present. Ivanka tweeted:
Great working session today at the White House on ways to improve the clemency process with policy leaders and criminal justice reform advocates.
The accompanying picture included Van Jones. He had the biggest smile, as well he might.
Chris Hull reminds us that Jones is so far to the left he was eased out of the Obama White House. Mike Pence, among others insisted that he be fired. Yet, there was Jones today at the Trump White House advising the administration on leniency for fentanyl dealers.
Incredible.