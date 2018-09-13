Kavanaugh confesses: He’s a huge baseball fan

Yesterday, Brett Kavanaugh responded to Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse’s ridiculous questions about his purchase of baseball tickets. As anticipated, Kavanaugh said he is a “huge sports fan” and that he bought four season tickets annually from the Nationals’ arrival in Washington in 2005 until 2017. He also bought playoff packages in 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2017.

Kavanaugh split the tickets with a “group of old friends” through a “ticket draft” at his home. Such “drafts” are common in D.C. (and elsewhere, I assume). I should have mentioned them in my post on the subject yesterday. The only thing distinctive about Kavanaugh’s drafts is that they took place at his home, not in a bar.

Kavanaugh went on to say that “everyone in the group paid me for their tickets based on the cost of the tickets, to the dollar.” “No one overpaid or underpaid me for tickets [and] no loans were given in either direction,” he added.

Season tickets aren’t cheap, so Kavanaugh incurred credit card debt as a result, at least in part, of his purchases of Nats tickets. But reports of $200,000 of debt are erroneous, Kavanaugh said. In 2016, he reported between $60,000 and $200,000 of temporary debt. Kavanaugh noted that his debt was “not close to the top of the ranges.”

So now, thanks to Whitehouse’s dogged inquiry into baseball tickets, we know that Kavanaugh is guilty, as a reader puts it, of running an unregistered syndicate to corner the market in these valuable commodities and then resell them ONLY TO PEOPLE WHO AGREED TO PAY FOR THEM.

The horror!

The Kavanaugh confirmation process never reached the nauseating lows of the Bork and Thomas hearings. But it is unrivaled in terms of absurdity.