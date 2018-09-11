Kavanaugh Cruises Toward Confirmation

Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles Grassley may hold a committee vote on Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination as early as Thursday, and it looks as though the full Senate will vote on his nomination this month. The latest blow to the Democrats’ hopes came today from Senator Susan Collins, who denounced liberal efforts to pressure her to vote against the nomination:

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) says she is not swayed by crowdfunding aimed at encouraging her to oppose Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, comparing the effort to a “bribe.”

***

Two groups of Maine progressives have pledged to donate up to $1.3 million to Collins’s next opponent if the Maine senator votes to confirm Kavanaugh, Newsmax reported. Collins is not up for reelection until 2020. “This effort will not influence my vote at all,” she added. “I think it demonstrates the new lows to which the judge’s opponents have stooped.”

That doesn’t sound like someone who is impressed by the Democrats’ disgusting antics.

It looks as though all Senate Republicans will vote to confirm, with Vice President Mike Pence available if needed as a backup. If that holds, Chuck Schumer will release red state Democrats who are up this year to vote to confirm, making Judge Kavanaugh’s confirmation bipartisan.

One never wants to be overconfident, but still…Michael Ramirez’s take seems correct. The “Resistance” fails again! Click to enlarge: