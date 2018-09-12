Liberal Violence Accelerating

With Democratic Party politicians and press whipping their true believers into a frenzy, violent acts by liberals are becoming more common. Drudge grouped these headlines this morning:

The most serious of these incidents occurred in California, where a rabid Democrat, after shouting “F*** Trump! F*** Trump!” attacked a Republican Congressional candidate with a switchblade knife:

A Castro Valley man shouting profanities about President Trump attacked a Republican congressional candidate who was working an election booth at a town festival, threatening him and trying to stab him with a switchblade, authorities and the candidate said Tuesday.

***

According to officials, witnesses told deputies that Fazeli approached Peters in an “aggressive manner” at his booth, and made “disparaging remarks” about the GOP and “elected officials.” “All of a sudden we hear someone screaming, “F— Trump, f— Trump!” Peters recalled. He said the man raised his middle finger and was “standing right in front of the booth.” Peters had been sitting with Joseph Grcar, a Republican state Assembly candidate. He said they were both “kind of shocked” by the outburst, but that the man seemed like he was walking off. “The next thing you know,” Peters said, “he stops and turns around and says, ‘I’ll show you,’ and runs at the booth.”

***

Peters said he threw him to the ground before the suspect hopped back up, reached into his pocket and grabbed the switchblade. “He’s screaming, ‘I’m gonna kill you, motherf—er!’” Peters said. “He had the knife, but the blade wouldn’t shoot out.”

Is “Maxine Waters told me to do it” a defense? It is only a matter of time before someone gets killed. Actually, it is only due to a miracle that James Hodgkinson has not already claimed the first fatalities on behalf of the Democratic Party’s Left.