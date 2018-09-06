Mayor of Crazytown

Watching Cory Booker in action on the Senate Judiciary Committee during the hearing on Judge Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the Supreme Court, I’m searching for an appropriate literary analogy. Is he the Elmer Gantry of the Senate, or is that unkind to Gantry? I lack the heart to summarize Booker’s theatrics this morning and defer to Ryan Saavedra’s blunt Daily Wire report: “TOTAL FRAUD: Booker Claimed To Defy Rules In Releasing ‘Confidential’ Kavanaugh Emails. He Lied.”

My daughter Eliana exposed Booker’s fabrication of his imaginary friend T-bone. I’m thinking hambone would be more like it. The T-bone is connected to the hambone.

Included in Saavedra’s report is the statement by Bill Burck that exposes Booker theatrics today as his usual charlatanry. Booker’s fellow Democrats playing their part in this particular act — Dick Durbin et al. — deserve Cory’s ministrations as much as they pretend to welcome them.