Media Alert

I will be filling in for Laura Ingraham on her radio show tomorrow. The program runs live from 9:00 a.m. to 12 p.m. Eastern, and is heard at other times in some markets. Laura will be in studio for the first hour, and I will take over for hours two and three.

I don’t have a guest lineup yet, but I think it is fair to assume that the Kavanaugh nomination will dominate the conversation. If by any chance you have strong feelings on the Democrats’ smear tactics that you would like to express, this could be your chance.

You can go here to find a radio station in your area or to listen online. If you miss the show live, you can get highlights via podcast on iTunes. Please listen in, and give us a call at 855-40-LAURA. As always, I enjoy hearing from Power Line readers.