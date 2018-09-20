Senate Judiciary Committee Democrats are at best disingenuous scoundrels. How does a straightforward and decent man like Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley deal with them? The current outrage featuring the late hit on Judge Kavanaugh by Christine Blasey Ford presents a case study. Senator Grassley is crazy like a fox, leaving them free to reveal their bad faith and dishonesty and misconduct in word and deed so long as he can achieve the objective at hand.

As of yesterday afternoon Senator Feinstein had declined to share with Senator Grassley a copy of the letter dated July 30, 2018, that she received from CBF containing allegations of sexual assault against Judge Kavanaugh. Senator Grassley tactfully suggests this isn’t right. He writes: “My staff has made repeated requests for this document-which has become a significant piece of evidence in Judge Kavanaugh’s confirmation process-but your staff has so far refused to provide a copy of the letter. You are able to share this unredacted copy with all the members of your caucus and their staff, as well as anyone else you choose. The only version we have of this letter is a redacted version contained in the supplemental FBI background investigation file that only senators and a handful of very select staff are authorized to read.”

Senator Grassley writes more in sorrow than in anger: “You have said that you didn’t raise Dr. Ford’s allegations previously because you wanted to protect Dr. Ford’s anonymity. But these allegations could have been raised to me, or to Judge Kavanaugh, while protecting Dr. Ford’s anonymity. Indeed, the only version of her letter that I have is the redacted version from the FBI, which protected Dr. Ford’s anonymity. Had Dr. Ford not made her allegations public via the Washington Post over the weekend, I still would not know her identity. The fact is that these allegations could have been raised both within the last seven weeks and in a way that protected Dr. Ford’s anonymity. Instead, you chose to sit on the allegations until a politically opportune moment. I cannot overstate how disappointed I am in this decision.”

Senator Feinstein should be ashamed, but the Democrats are incapable of shame. The true audience of this letter is nevertheless those of us trying from the outside to understand what is happening here. Senator Grassley’s letter is illuminating in its entirety.

2018-09-19 Grassley to Feinstein – Original Ford Letter by Scott Johnson on Scribd