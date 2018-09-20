In the old Rolling Stones song, “Something happened to me yesterday” (“something I can’t speak of right away”). In the case of Christine Blasey Ford’s late hit on Judge Kavanaugh, I have the distinct impression that something didn’t happen to her yesterday — the “something” being an assault by Judge Kavanaugh and the “yesterday” being approximately 35 years ago when CBF and Judge Kavanaugh were high school students.

Earlier this week CBF’s attorney spent the day on friendly cable news shows asserting CBF’s desire to be heard by the Senate Judiciary Committee. No sooner had her wish been granted than she imposed conditions on her appearance. What we have here is a pretext to achieve a political objective.

Let us note that no one in a position to know supports CBF’s allegations against Judge Kavanaugh. Mark Judge has submitted a statement (subject to a federal false statements statute) denying her allegations. The statement is embedded in the tweet below.

NEWS — Mark Judge in letter obtained by WaPo says “I have no memory of this alleged incident” and defends Kavanaugh pic.twitter.com/fsW0sY20YE — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) September 18, 2018

By the same token, Patryck J. Smyth has submitted a statement to the committee. CBF has identified Smyth as another participant in the party, although one not implicated in the alleged misconduct. His statement should therefore carry great weight.

Smyth writes (also subject to a federal false statements statute): “I understand that I have been identified by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford as the person she remembers as ‘PJ’ who supposedly was present at the party she described in her statements to the Washington Post. I am issuing this statement today to make it clear to all involved that I have no knowledge of the party in question; nor do I have any knowledge of the allegations of improper conduct she has leveled against Brett Kavanaugh.”

Smyth also testifies to Judge Kavanaugh’s character: “Personally speaking, I have known Brett Kavanaugh since high school and I know him to be a person of great integrity, a great friend, and I have never witnessed any improper conduct by Brett Kavanaugh towards women.”

How low can the Democrats go? The Democrats are predictable in this sense. However low they can go, they are going there.