Spartacus meet the press

In “Mayor of Crazytown” we touched on Senator Cory Booker’s farcical contribution to the Judiciary Committee hearing on Judge Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the Supreme Court. Senator Booker lives in a realm somewhere beyond satire with other of his Democratic colleagues. He is not alone.

It turns out that Wall Street Journal reporter Byron Tau tried to follow up with Cory Booker following his “I am Spartacus” performance at the committee hearing. The Washington Free Beacon’s Brent Scher reports on Tau’s close encounter with Booker in “Booker accuses reporter of violating Constitution by asking him a question.” Tau himself memorialized it on Twitter (below). He’s still scratching his head. I should probably add that T-bone could not be reached for comment.