The Democrats Are Crazy

I was working today and couldn’t watch the Brett Kavanaugh hearing, but Paul provided the best blow-by-blow summary I have seen. He saved me a lot of pain!

It strikes me that the Democratic Party crossed a Rubicon of sorts today. They abandoned all norms not just of civility–something they purported to yearn for just a few days ago!–but of sanity. They deliberately turned a Senate confirmation hearing into a farce. There was no distinction between the howling left-wing mob that infiltrated the hearing room and the Senate Democrats.

Not long ago, some Democrats resisted the crazier fringes of their party. No longer. There is no daylight among the violent fascist group Antifa, the crazed Democratic activists bleating about impeachment, and the establishment Democratic Party. They are now one and the same. So, disgusting as today’s hearing was, it at least achieved some clarity. There is no longer any wing of the Democratic Party that can be described as sane.

Here is a parting image from today’s hearing: courtesy of the New York Post, a group of women who dressed up as characters in the dystopian Handmaid’s Tale to crash the Kavanaugh hearing.

Needless to say, I haven’t read the book, seen the movie, or whatever. But Wikipedia says that The Handmaid’s Tale describes a future in which “women are forbidden to read,” homosexuals are hanged, “women are forcibly assigned to produce children for the ruling class,” and much more. So the Democrats apparently want us to believe that judges like Brett Kavanaugh are just itching to ban reading by women, among many other things.

Which is to say, they are insane.

Someday, historians will try to explain what caused the Democratic Party to go nuts. At the moment, I don’t have a theory. In the meantime, if you want to counter the Democrats’ hallucinations with a dose of sanity, Ann Althouse has Kavanaugh’s opening statement–a little too conciliatory for my taste–and her own comments thereon.