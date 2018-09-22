The farce continues

The accuser of Judge Kavanaugh and her attorneys continue to protract the farce in their response to the terms offered for her testimony by Senator Grassley. Accuser Christine Blasey Ford accepts the invitation to speak, though at a time of her choosing with conditions left open. The attorneys add a few insults to the Judiciary Committee for good measure.

What a crew.

Here is the response sent to committee staffers as reported by MSNBC:

Dr. Ford accepts the Committee’s request to provide her first-hand knowledge of Brett Kavanaugh’s sexual misconduct next week. Although many aspects of the proposal you provided via email, on September 21, 2018, at 2:33 pm, are fundamentally inconsistent with the Committee’s promise of a fair, impartial investigation into her allegations, and we are disappointed with the leaks and the bullying that have tainted the process, we are hopeful that we can reach agreement on details. Can we set up a time for later this afternoon to continue our negotiations? Sincerely,

Debra S. Katz

Lisa Banks

Andrew McCarthy provides a preview of what is to come in “Grassley’s kangaroo court.”