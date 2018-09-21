The Power Line Show, Ep. 89: #Not Me Too!

With the Kavanaugh matter reaching a climax right now, I decided to move up the next episode of the Power Line podcast to this afternoon, and check in about the controversy with two of my favorite ladies, “Lucretia,” Power Line’s International Woman of Mystery, and Julie Kelly, frequent contributor to American Greatness, The Federalist, National Review, and other fine sites. (In fact, Rush Limbaugh gave a shout out to Julie’s recent piece on the media’s slow suicide earlier this week.) It would be an understatement to say that Lucretia and Julie are unimpressed with Dr. Blasey-Ford’s allegation against Judge Kavanaugh. A Cat 5 understatement. If they had a hashtag for their attitude, it would be #NotMeToo! Just listen and you’ll see what I mean. No smoking next to this episode!

As usual you can listen or download from the window here, or from our hosts at Ricochet, where you can also leave a comment if you become a Ricochet member. (In fact it wouldn't be a bad idea—the show has already drawn one very cranky comment from my guests' dislike of Never Trumpers expressed late in the show. Let us know what you think.)

And needless to say, tomorrow’s Week in Pictures is going to be epic.