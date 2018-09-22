The Week in Pictures: Deja Vu All Over Again Edition

Anything happen this week? Oh heck, who am I kidding. It’s deja vu all over again, in Yogi Berra’s great phrase: I keep having flashbacks to the Clarence Thomas hearings in 1991. I’ve said for years that the Bork maneuver would only work once, and that the attack on Thomas, having failed, wouldn’t be tried again. I underestimated the furies of the #MeToo moment, though, as lots of people have pointed out, the #MeToo moment was delayed and intensified for 20 years by the need of liberals to defend Bill Clinton in 1998-99. There isn’t a black hole large enough to swallow up the liberal hypocrisy over this whole business.
