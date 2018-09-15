The Week in Pictures: Hurricane Trump Edition

Hurricane Florence was downgraded to a Category 1 storm by the time it made landfall, which means it’s but a puny thing compared to Hurricane Trump, the Category 5 storm that hit Washington DC on January 20, 2017, and whose wind speed hasn’t abated yet. Talk about a stalled-out storm system! The winds of change can be like that some times. (Pssst, liberals: I’ve got more heavy weather news for you. Hurricane Kavanaugh will make landfall at the Supreme Court next week. Definitely a Cat 5.)
