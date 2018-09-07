Thoughts from the ammo line

Ammo Grrrll is homeward bound in FROGGER, or TRUE TALES FROM THE TRIP. She writes:

Here, at last, is the final installment of my recent trip. So, I’m just under 100 miles away from my summer abode in Prescott, Arizona, after driving 1700 miles from Minnesota. I am exhausted, slightly anxious about my father’s situation, and very lonesome for my husband.

But yet I am in a remarkably upbeat mood. Why? I have just stopped for lunch in Winslow, AZ at my favorite restaurant in the world, The Turquoise Room in the La Posada Inn, so Life is really really good. I am driving and cannot drink, but I can live with that. I am the cheapest date in the known world for alcohol consumption and if I were to have – God forbid – a martini or even a small glass of wine, and then attempt to navigate mountain roads, Power Line would soon be looking for a new Friday humorist.

I am pleasantly full on The Turquoise Room’s Signature Soup – a lovely cream of corn and black bean, which are two separate, beautiful, colorful soups that they pour simultaneously into the same bowl so they remain separate, with a colorful border of some kind of spicy creamy garnish. I know without a doubt that if I tried to put two different soups into the same bowl that it would not work out at all. I am a pretty good cook. I have total confidence that I could make both soups, but the getting them into the same bowl part would be an epic fail and a quick sprint through Elizabeth Kubler Ross’s 5 Stages of Grief.

I have also consumed some delightful Machaca Quesadilla appetizers and the Chocolate Caramel Warm Brownie with Vanilla Gelato and Whipped Cream, each well under 5000 calories apiece, certainly. What could that hurt for someone who had sat on her dead behind for 3 days, burning approximately 200 calories a day while blowing through 2-pound bags of Peanut M&Ms?

Anyway, there I am, with visions of the Brownie still dancing in my head for the 57 miles from Winslow to Flagstaff, when The Holy One, Blessed be He, decides He wants to play Frogger.

Let’s start with blinding, torrential rain.

It’s not as though the notorious I-17 (both South and North) aren’t dangerous enough already. As the Paranoid Texan next door constantly reminds me, there have been something like 23 accidents in the recent period just from wrong-way drivers.

Now Mr. Darwin certainly knew a thing or two about Natural Selection and all that, but why do these specimens of pond scum in the gene pool have to take others with them? How stoned, drunk, texting, or stupid does one have to be to be going the WRONG WAY on a DIVIDED Interstate highway that is also a narrow mountain road? It’s not like when you see a jackass coming at you, that you have a boatload of options. Take your chances on a head-on collision at the 85 mph that Arizonans prefer to go? — or head for the guardrail and plunge several hundred feet to a fiery death? Force = Mass times Acceleration could be one of those pesky Laws of Physics that the song “I fought the law and the law won” had in mind.

The rain is also a lot of fun when the veteran drivers who habitually navigate this stretch of highway do not understand the concept of “driving according to conditions.” Naturally, they are mixed with the terrified elderly tourists from flat places like Kansas and Nebraska who are riding their brakes at 22 mph all the way down the mountain.

Which puts me in mind of one of my very favorite jokes variously attributed to Will Rogers or SNL’s Jack Handey: “When I die, I hope I go in my sleep like my Grandpa…not screaming in terror like his passengers.” Genius!

Did I mention the blinding rain? Oh, but we’re not done yet.

It is possible that God is a James Taylor fan, especially of his song “Fire and Rain.” Yes, there were also bizarre pockets of fire. And big electric signs every few miles saying, “Slow down! Thick smoke and fire in the area.”

Then come the signs alerting you to the possibility of falling rock. Why not? Though there are never any helpful suggestions posted on these signs for what to do when those rocks do begin to fall. Again, simply swerving around them is not an option on the I-17.

Ah, but not to worry because you may already be killed by the unidentified antlered animals featured on yet more signs before you ever get to the deadly rocks. I do not know what animal it is supposed to be. It looks too large to be a garden variety deer. Possibly it is an elk; I don’t think Arizona is thick with mooses. Or meese. It’s possible that Ed Meese, former Attorney General, has retired here. He is probably old enough now to be wandering a highway.

By this time, I am very sorry that I did not have that drink. My windshield wipers can no way keep up with the rain. I am saying the 23rd Psalm at random intervals.

When, suddenly, the torrent stops, the sky opens up and the most beautiful sunshine streams through the lush forest foliage. As it happens, I am listening, once again, to my new favorite musical group, The MonaLisa Twins, and the lyric they are singing AT THAT VERY MOMENT is “There is sunshine. There is sunshine after rain. There is pleasure after pain. And nothing, nothing is in vain.” Wow! You couldn’t make that up if you tried.

By God’s grace, I survived to the 89 and then the 69, another fun road with stoplights cleverly placed approximately every 40 feet. It was all I could do not to pull my Sig and say, “I have just survived fire, wind, rain, deadly assault rocks and possible moose. I’m tired, lonesome, and have to go to the bathroom. I am in a damn hurry to get home. GET OUT OF MY WAY!!”

But the gun stayed in my holster. Setting aside picky laws about brandishing a weapon and moral qualms about homicide, I know that dead motorists do not help the traffic flow at all. Plus, in this part of Arizona, there’s a very good chance of return fire. And, come November, we’re going to need all the Red State voters we can find. Especially that guy ahead of me with the bumper sticker, “I survived ASU without becoming a liberal.” Good for you, kid. Better than I did in college.