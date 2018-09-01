We have left Facebook

We announced this past April that we would abandon Facebook for comments and adopt Disqus in its stead as soon as practicable. Yesterday evening it became practicable. We have accordingly made the switch from Facebook to Disqus. Thanks to Power Line publisher Joe Malchow for his work to make it happen.

We noted that comments previously posted via Facebook would be lost. It was an unavoidable cost of making a transition that we thought desired and desirable. Thanks to readers for your patience and understanding. We regret whatever inconvenience or disappointment you may have suffered in the interim or in the transition.

As I have mentioned a time or two before, we seek to maintain a tone appropriate to civil discourse on this site. We will continue to enforce standards of civil discourse, however erratic their enforcement may be. Please note:

Posting comments on Power Line is a privilege, not a right. I review comments for abuse, vulgarity and offensiveness. Inserting asterisks or dashes to mask vulgarity doesn’t cut it.

Disagreement with us is welcome. Abuse is not. Commenters who disparage us in personal terms will be banned.

Anonymous and pseudonymous comments are discouraged.

To maintain propriety we will withhold or delete comments and ban commenters without notice or explanation.

Offensiveness beyond any of these categories is also grounds for banning. We exercise the preroragative of banning for offensiveness that is strictly in the eye of the beholder (me) without notice or explanation.