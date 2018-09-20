What is Dianne Feinstein hiding?

That letter Christine Blasey Ford gave to California Democratic lawmakers containing her allegation against Brett Kavanaugh must be a highly flawed document. First, Sen. Feinstein sat on it for months. She didn’t give it to the FBI. She didn’t publicize its contents.

She didn’t even use the allegations when she had opportunities to question Kavanaugh. Feinstein could easily have done so without violating Ford’s request for confidentiality. For example, she could have asked Kavanaugh whether he has ever, even in his high school days, used force against a female or made sexual contact with a female against her will.

Feinstein used the letter in none of these ways. As I said, she sat on it for months.

Second, even now, Feinstein will not provide the Senate Judiciary Committee with a non-redacted version of the letter. Chairman Grassley and his staff have repeatedly asked to see the letter in full. Obviously, this request is reasonable. If the Senate is to evaluate Ford’s allegation, it needs to see that allegation in its full original form.

Yet, Feinstein has refused the repeated requests of Grassley and his staff. Thus, as Grassley says, “the only version we have of this letter is a redacted version contained in the supplemental FBI background investigation file that only senators and a handful of very select staff are authorized to read.”

What is Feinstein hiding from the Committee and from the public? Weaknesses in the original statement? Contradictions between that statement and other statements and/or facts that have come to light?

I don’t know. But I’m pretty sure that if Feinstein believed Ford’s allegations and wanted the truth about them to be uncovered, she would not have acted as she has since receiving the letter, and certainly would not be acting as she is now.