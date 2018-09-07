Whose Side Is Google On?

The Senate Intelligence Committee held a hearing on Wednesday, to which representatives of Google, Facebook and Twitter were invited. Google declined to attend, perhaps because its representative would have been questioned about why Google privileges the governments of Russia and China over that of the United States. Top executives of Facebook and Twitter–Sheryl Sandberg and Jack Dorsey–did show up.

Tom Cotton noted Google’s empty chair while questioning Sandberg and Dorsey about where their companies stand in relation to the United States, Russia and China. I think a fair interpretation of their answers is that they are neutral. As for Google, I am afraid the answer may be worse: