Why Kavanaugh wasn’t on Trump’s original lists and why he was added

Earlier today, I noted that Brett Kavanaugh wasn’t on President Trump’s original list designed to illustrate the kinds of jurists he thought should be on the Supreme Court. I then said Kavanaugh was on a second list, presented before the general election.

I was mistaken. Kavanaugh wasn’t added until November of 2016, shortly after the election. I have corrected this mistake in my live-blogging post.

Why wasn’t Kavanaugh on the original lists? Sen. Cory Booker, than whom there is no bigger phony, suggested that Kavanaugh was added only when Trump was in “legal jeopardy.” The claim is that Trump needed someone who would protect him, and Kavanaugh was that man.

But Trump wasn’t in legal jeopardy in mid-November 2016. Mueller hadn’t been appointed and no one was even investigating Russian interference in the election — at least as far as Trump or the public knew. It’s true that, behind the scenes, some in the “deep state” were trying to undermine Trump, but this wasn’t known at the time.

Why wasn’t Kavanaugh on the original list? Because he had signed a letter in support of Merrick Garland’s Supreme Court nomination. The people who put the original list together — Don McGahn and Leonard Leo — were concerned that conservatives would be concerned about Kavanaugh’s endorsement of Judge Garland.

Yet, Booker is trying to use Kavanaugh’s exclusion from the list as evidence against him. File this under “no good deed goes unpunished.”

Why was Kavanaugh added to the list after the election. Because he should have been on the list all along and there was no longer any political cost to having him on it.

I have also heard it said that Kavanaugh was added to make Justice Kennedy, for whom he clerked, more comfortable with the idea of retiring. However, given Kavanaugh’s nomination after Kennedy retired, I would discount this theory.

In any event, this much is clear: Kavanaugh’s addition had nothing to do with Trump being “in legal jeopardy.” Trump wasn’t at that time.