A Democratic Party Halloween!

Wednesday is All Hallows’ Eve, the occasion for a special Power Line VIP show. But trick or treating is serious business in some quarters–give us a treat, or we will play a trick on you!

The Democratic Party specializes in such conduct, which is known as extortion in less genteel contexts. You don’t want the power of the federal government to come down on your company’s head? Or, better yet–do you want the government to subsidize your business? Simple–give us some money! That is the Democratic Party’s way.

Michael Ramirez makes the point graphically, starring Nancy Pelosi. Click to enlarge: