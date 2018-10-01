Analyze this

Posted on October 1, 2018 by Scott Johnson in Brett Kavanaugh

Citing her pre-hearing assessment of Christine Blasey Ford’s accusation against Judge Kavanaugh for an alleged 36-year-old offense committed by Brett Kavanaugh, Margot Cleveland now examines Ford’s Judiciary Committee testimony in the long Twitter thread that begins below. Ford was neither a forthright nor forthcoming witness. She continues to conceal relevant evidence. Something is rotten in her story. Access the full Twitter thread on Ford’s testimony by clicking here.

