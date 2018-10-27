The Avenatti referrals

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley has referred Michael Avenatti and Julie Swetnick to the Department for investigation. You may have seen news of the referral on FOX News or elsewhere. Senator Grassley’s 12-page letter making the referral is embedded below together with attached exhibits.

The letter makes for intensely interesting reading. It includes a useful summary of issues going to Avenatti’s credibility at pages 9-11. Footnoting a number a press reports, Senator Grassley comments: “There seem to be numerous additional press reports that cast doubt on Mr. Avenatti’s credibility. However, having reviewed several already, Committee investigators determined that delving into additional ones would be beating a dead horse.”

Based on Senator Grassley this NBC News report on Thursday revealing that another witness denied making key allegations (e.g., Avenatti “twisted [her] words”), Senator Grassley has announced a second referral. The Hill reports on the second referral here.

Thank you, Senator Grassley.

Quotable quote: “Not only did Ms. Swetnick materially contradict the allegations of sexual misconduct she and Mr. Avenatti made to the Committee about Judge Kavanaugh, there is simply no credible evidence that Ms. Swetnick ever even met or socialized with Judge Kavanaugh. On the contrary, there is substantial evidence they did not know each other.”

Grassley criminal referral … by on Scribd