Another Day, More Death Threats

A New York man has been arrested for threatening to murder two Republican senators:

A 74-year-old New York man was arrested Friday for violently threatening two U.S. senators over their support of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

Beginning Sept. 27, Ronald DeRisi left more than 10 threatening voicemails for two different lawmakers—who were not named— according to the official complaint released by prosecutors in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York, CNN reports.

According to the complaint, in one voicemail, he specifically threatened to shoot a senator, saying, “It’s a nine millimeter. Side of your f—ing skull, you scumbag motherf—er,” and then mentioning Kavanaugh at the end of the call.

In another call to the same senator, he said, “We’re tired of this guy. Sucking tax payers’ money! Getting a free f—ing ride! How many more years you gonna do it? None! He’s a dead man! Nine millimeter, side of the f—ing head! If f—ing Kavanaugh gets in, he’s dead f—ing meat! Actually, even if Kavanaugh doesn’t get in, he’s dead f—ing meat! Nine millimeter, side of the head, you f—ing old bastard!”