Posted on October 26, 2018 by Scott Johnson in Breaking News

Arrest made [updated]

CNN reports: “JUST IN: Federal authorities have arrested a man in connection to the suspected explosive packages, according to multiple law enforcement sources.” Department of Justice spokesman Sarah Isgur Flores has confirmed the report and announced a press conference early this afternoon. One can reasonably hope that the end is in sight.

UPDATE: President Trump has just announced that law enforcement has apprehended a suspect, congratulated law enforcement on their work and appealed for unity. The suspect is identified here as Cesar Sayoc, a “Native American Trump supporter.”

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Email

Responses

Books to read from Power Line