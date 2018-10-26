Arrest made [updated]

CNN reports: “JUST IN: Federal authorities have arrested a man in connection to the suspected explosive packages, according to multiple law enforcement sources.” Department of Justice spokesman Sarah Isgur Flores has confirmed the report and announced a press conference early this afternoon. One can reasonably hope that the end is in sight.

We can confirm one person is in custody. We will hold a press conference at the Department of Justice at 2:30pm ET. — Sarah Isgur Flores (@whignewtons) October 26, 2018

UPDATE: President Trump has just announced that law enforcement has apprehended a suspect, congratulated law enforcement on their work and appealed for unity. The suspect is identified here as Cesar Sayoc, a “Native American Trump supporter.”