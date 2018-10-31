Civil War on the Left, Part 63: McCaskill Agonistes

For a long time now it has been necessary for Democrats to conceal their real views from voters if they expect to get re-elected. Funny how this happens time and time again. It is failing more of the time in recent years: just ask former Democratic Senators Mark Pryor and Mary Landrieu.

Right now the person who is trying most strenuously to seem like not-a-Democrat is Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill. She’s touted an ad saying she’s not “one of those crazy Democrats.” When asked by Bret Baier at Fox News to identify a “crazy Democrat,” McCaskill named a Missouri state senator, Maria Chappelle-Nadal, who happens to be black, as the old saying goes. Chappelle-Nadal is reported to have said that Donald Trump should be assassinated. (But remember: it is Trump’s violent rhetoric that is the problem today. Rinse and repeat. Get on CNN.)

The Daily Caller picks up the story from here:

“Claire McCaskill is desperate. She’s a piece of shit. Instead of knowing why people of color are angered by this administration, she chooses to put us [and] our families in harm’s way,” Chappelle-Nadal wrote in a tweet on Monday. “If my family is harmed, blame it on Claire McCaskill. She deserves to lose. She is not a Democrat,” the state senator added. “Claire McCaskill and her racist democratic friends continue to alienate the base,” Chappelle-Nadal wrote in a Tuesday morning tweet. In another she referred to McCaskill as “Dixie Claire.” “White Supremacy would place a person of color in physical danger. That’s what Claire McCaskill has done to my family. Shame on you, Dixie Claire. There are no more plantations. You are not Madam Massa,” Chappelle-Nadal added in another tweet.

Where’d I put my popcorn down?