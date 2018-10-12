Posted on October 12, 2018 by Scott Johnson in Donald Trump, Trump administration

Debating the Trump presidency

Professor Vincent Phillip Muñoz hosted my friend Charles Kesler and friendly acquaintance Jonah Goldberg in a debate on the merits of the Trump presidency from the perspective of the conservative cause. The discussion took place before a friendly audience at Notre Dame this morning under the auspices of Notre Dame’s Potenziani Program in Constitutional Studies. I watched it via live stream and greatly enjoyed it. I found it to be entertaining and thought-provoking. I thought readers who missed it might enjoy it.

