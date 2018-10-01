Dickerson versus Cotton

The mainstream media have taken up the Democrats’ war on Judge Kavanaugh in a big way. Or, I should say, the Democrats’ media adjunct is performing its assigned role. In this respect we have an aggravated repetition of the Clarence Thomas/Anita Hill ordeal of 1991. One can see the media’s work on behalf of the media’s Democratic colleagues vividly on display in John Dickerson’s “interview” of Senator Tom Cotton on CBS’s Face the Nation yesterday (video below, transcript here).

Quotable quote: “What are you talking about, John?”