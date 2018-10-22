Ellison & Wardlow debate

KSTP-TV hosted a debate last night between Minnesota attorney general candidates Keith Ellison and Doug Wardlow. I have posted the video below. The Star Tribune covers the debate along with a few others in cursory fashion here. In this morning’s Hot Dish Politics newsletter, the Star Tribune’s Patrick Coolican passes along this assessment by MPR”s Brian Bakst: “I’ve covered politics in Minnesota for 20 years. I can’t think of a start-to-finish street-brawl like that #MNAG debate.”⁦‪

I was out last night and missed the debate. I will try to catch up today, but I have said everything I have to say about this race anyway (most recently in “Notes on Minnesota races”: “Keith Ellison is a national disgrace…Ellison’s hustle should come to an end right here, right now”). I support Doug Wardlow. Contribute to Doug’s campaign here.