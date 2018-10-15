Glenn Simpson would prefer not to (2)

Rowan Scarborough has a good summary of developments in the collusion scandal explored by House committees in the aftermath of the 2016 election. It is the scandal of the Clinton presidential campaign and its supporters within the Obama administrations. We weren’t supposed to know anything about it.

Glenn Simpson is a protagonist in the scandal. Under subpoena to testify to the House Judiciary Committee this week, he has asserted his fictitious First Amendment right not to testify and his real Fifth Amendment right not to incriminate himself. That should attract more interest than it has to date. Scarborough’s summary is geared to Simpson’s refusal to testify.

Last week I took a look at the letter from Simpson’s attorney to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte in “Glenn Simpson would prefer not to.” The letter asserts Simpson’s refusal to testify in the face of the subpoena. Yesterday morning Maria Bartiromo spoke with Rep. Peter Ratcliffe about the latest on Simpson (video below). She also spoke with Rep. Jim Jordan (transcript and video here).