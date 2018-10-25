Posted on October 25, 2018 by John Hinderaker Edit This

Greetings From An Undisclosed Location

I have been traveling today and otherwise occupied, and therefore have failed to post. My apologies. Tomorrow I expect to make my first-ever visit to the White House, and hope to have something interesting to report. Stay tuned. In the meantime:

Responses

