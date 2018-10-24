Here Comes the Caravan!

In an amazing coincidence, thousands of Central Americans, most, apparently, from Honduras, are making their way toward the southern U.S. border two weeks before the midterm elections. Someone has organized this “caravan,” and–evidently because it won’t otherwise arrive in time for the election–someone reportedly is paying for bus rides for many of the caravaners. Who? That question is met with the studied incuriosity we have come to expect from the liberal media.

Most assume that the “caravan” is one of the Democratic Party’s several October surprises. I suspect that is probably true. But so far, it doesn’t seem to be turning out well. We know this because some Democrats are now suggesting that the caravan was organized by Karl Rove. Whose superpowers have never abated, apparently.

One wag has dubbed the caravan the Committee to Re-Elect the President. Heh. There is evidence that this assessment is correct. Rasmussen finds: “Voters Say Government Should Stop Hondurans At the Border.”

Voters agree with President Trump’s efforts to stop the horde of Hondurans marching through Mexico from entering the United States illegally. The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 51% of Likely U.S. Voters believe the U.S. government should stop all the Hondurans headed this way from entering the country. Thirty-eight percent (38%) disagree and say the government should allow them to enter temporarily until each of their cases can be individually reviewed.

The Democrats’ internal polling must show similar results, as their candidates are strangely tongue-tied: WE ASKED 20 DEMS IN KEY RACES WHAT THEY WOULD DO WITH THE MIGRANT CARAVAN. NOT A SINGLE ONE HAD AN ANSWER. Read and enjoy:

The Daily Caller News Foundation contacted the campaigns of 20 Democrats who are currently up for re-election in battleground states or in tight races. None responded or gave their views on the caravan. The DCNF reached out to the following Democrats about the migrant caravan, asking them how the U.S. should respond to the matter: Florida Sen. Bill Nelson

Montana Sen. Jon Tester

New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez

Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams

North Dakota Sen. Heidi Heitkamp

Nevada Rep. Jacky Rosen

Indiana Sen. Joe Donnelly

Arizona Senate candidate Kyrsten Sinema

Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill

Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin

Tennessee Senate candidate Phil Bredesen

Minnesota Sen. Tina Smith

Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine

Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow

Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey

Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren

California Sen. Dianne Feinstein

Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy

Hawaii Sen. Mazie Hirono Democratic Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke’s campaign was the only one that responded after The DCNF contacted them, however, the campaign said he has not made a position on the caravan yet.

Hey, he’s in Texas. The caravan will be there soon! It’s time for Beto to make up his mind, but don’t hold your breath.

Then, of course, there is Elizabeth Warren. Hey Elizabeth, have you considered that pretty much everyone in the “caravan” has 100 times as much Indian blood as you do, or more? Why aren’t you sticking up for your fellow Native Americans?

Just kidding. No one expects principles from Democrats. I think we all know what they really believe about illegal immigration, but there are certain times when it makes sense for them to keep their mouths shut. Like two weeks before an election.