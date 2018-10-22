Housley debates empty lectern

In my comments on the Minnesota Senate race between appointed incumbent Tina Smith and GOP challenger Karin Housley, I have routinely described Tina Smith as a vacuous metro liberal. How vacuous is she? She declined to debate Housley yesterday evening, letting an empty lectern stand in her place (video below). Smith was a no-show. The lectern improved on Smith’s customary performance.

That is pathetic. Will Minnesotans elect an empty lectern on November 6? Al Franken could not be reached for comment. Minnesota readers, please think about supporting Housley’s campaign with a contribution here.