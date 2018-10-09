Huffpost’s Ellison elision [updated]

Take a look at how Huffpost’s Daniel Marans covers for Keith Ellison’s long-time membership in the Nation of Islam hate cult and past support of cop killers in “Racism Rears Its Head In Keith Ellison’s Attorney General Race.” Marans has no shame. Ellison’s past causes are of course an embarrassment to him as he seeks the office of Minnesota attorney general, the state’s chief law enforcement officer. He continues to lie about them baldly and Marans aids and abets him.

Compare and contrast Marans’s apologetics with “Louis Farrakhan’s first congressman” and “Can Keith Ellison turn lawman?” Marans follows Ellison’s approach to his life and causes as I laid it out in “The Ellison elision.”

Marans’s theme is nobody knows the troubles Keith’s seen. Ellison, however, has the Star Tribune turning a blind eye and Marans doing public relations. So he’s got that going for him.

UPDATE: Marans writes: “The current union head, Bob Kroll, called the local cops’ fatal June shooting of Thurman Blevins, an unarmed black man running from the police, ‘heroic.’” Blevins, however, was armed with a gun. Blevins was not only a felon in possession of a firearm, he also fired at the officer while fleeing from him.