Josh Hawley for Senator

In the past three congressional election years, Power Line has presented a slate of six candidates for whom we tried to raise money. I’ve selected five of the six candidates, with the advice and consent of my colleagues, and John has rounded out the list with a Minnesota pick.

This year, I did not make any picks, evidence, I think, of the much-discussed enthusiasm gap among conservatives. But now, following the successful Brett Kavanaugh confirmation fight and the Senate’s confirmation at long last of Eric Dreiband and Jeff Clark, my enthusiasm for GOP Senate candidates has returned.

I’m not alone. Polls suggest that the Kavanaugh battle has re-energized conservative voters and that several close Senate races may be tipping the GOP’s way as a result.

Missouri is perhaps the best example. Josh Kraushaar of the National Journal says that Republican Josh Hawley is surging on the strength of his support for Kavanaugh and the decision of incumbent Sen. Claire McCaskill to vote against confirming the nominee. He writes:

A Fox News poll, released last week, showed the race tied at 46 percent but with Hawley having more room to grow with his base than McCaskill, who already consolidated most of hers. Hawley’s campaign believes that the Kavanaugh fight has nationalized the contest, engaging partisans and pushing undecided GOP-leaning voters in Hawley’s direction.

If Hawley wins his race and, as seems likely, Rep. Kevin Cramer defeats Sen. Heidi Heitkamp in North Dakota, the Democrats will have virtually no chance of gaining control of the Senate this cycle. Indeed, the Republicans might well expand their margin.

Quite apart from this reality, Hawley, in all likelihood, would make an outstanding Senator. If I had come up with a slate of six candidates, Hawley would have been the first name on it. Scott says of Hawley:

A former law clerk to Chief Justice John Roberts, Josh is the incumbent Missouri attorney general. I met Josh Hawley this past January and heard him make his pitch. He is a brilliant young conservative and one of the most impressive politicians I have met.

You can contribute to Josh Hawley’s campaign here. I just did.