Loose Ends, Mostly About Podcasts and Things

• You may have heard that outgoing UN Ambassador Nikki Haley killed it at the Al Smith dinner this week, especially with her quip that “I get it, you wanted an Indian woman, but Elizabeth Warren failed her DNA test.” Boom! In any case, here’s the whole 15 minute speech, which works pretty well I think. Nikki 2024!

• Not sure whether I’ll be able to get this week’s Power Line podcast posted over the weekend as usual, because I have lost my voice! A nasty early season case of bronchitis will do that. I’m working on a backup plan that involved hacking the HAL9000 from 2001: A Space Odyssey, or maybe digging up voice tracks from Max Headroom, but stay tuned.

In the meantime, may I recommend a couple of good new podcasts from friends of ours that are worthy of a listen. First, as is well known, conservatives are weak on culture and film, but Titus Tichera has launched a terrific podcast on modern film that you can find on SoundCloud. He has great conversations with some of our favorite people (like John Marini on John Ford westerns, and last week Terry Teachout on some old Bogart movies).

And I’m also delighted to see my pal Melanie Marlowe (featured once as our “empowered feminist” at the end of one of our Saturday Week in Pictures) has launched a new national security themed podcast called “Net Assessment” (hosted by the “War on the Rocks” folks), along with guest hosts Bryan McGrath of the Hudson Institute, and Chris Preeble of the Cato Institute. This episode covers the implications of Vice President Mike Pence’s important recent speech about China.

• Our readers should be familiar with American Greatness, but you now should add to your regular blogroll a new, high-quality essay-form web venture from our friends at the Claremont Institute, The American Mind. The title, of course, is meant to recall the phrase from Thomas Jefferson’s 1825 letter to Richard Henry Lee about the Declaration of Independence, which Jefferson said was above all intended as “an expression of the American mind.”

Ryan Williams, the Claremont Institute’s president, explains the new site here, and just in their first week they’ve already published some essays getting wide notice, such as the exchange between some of the site’s own editors on “Why Conservatism Failed.” Welcome to the cyber-pool, American Mind—the water (especially the fire water!) is just fine.

• Finally, today is Russell Kirk’s 100th birthday, and the Kirk Center has a rolling program of observances going on, as does The New Criterion, which is having a conference on Kirk today, whose papers will be published in the January 2019 issue. Me—I’m styling today with my new Russell Kirk coffee mug, which you can get by becoming a supporter of the Russell Kirk Center.

