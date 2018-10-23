Majority Leader’s Office Vandalized

We see these stories in every election cycle, and it is pretty much always Republican offices that are attacked. This time, it was Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s California office, which is in Bakersfield. Two young men through a large chunk of concrete (I think) through a window in the office and apparently also stole some office equipment. The most unusual feature of this attack is that security cameras took photos of the two young men.

Here they are:

And here is the rock, or “boulder” as McCarthy described it. It looks like a big chunk of concrete to me:

I’m guessing it won’t be long before these master criminals are identified and caught. I’m also guessing they turn out to be rabid Democrats. #JobsNotMobs.