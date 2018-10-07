Media Alert

I will be filling in for Laura Ingraham on her radio show tomorrow. The program runs live from 9:00 a.m. to 12 p.m. Eastern, and is heard at other times in some markets. Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation will of course be topic number one, but among our guests will be Heather Mac Donald, author of a brand new book, The Diversity Delusion: How Race and Gender Pandering Corrupt the University and Undermine Our Culture.

