Media Alert

I will be filling in for Laura Ingraham on her radio show tomorrow and Friday. The program runs live from 9:00 a.m. to 12 p.m. Eastern, and is heard at other times in some markets. The midterm elections will of course be topic number one. Tomorrow’s guests include Ned Ryun, founder and CEO of American Majority, and Minnesota GOP Congressional candidates Jim Hagedorn and Jason Lewis, whose races will go a long way toward deciding who controls the House in 2019.

You can go here to find a radio station in your area or to listen online. If you miss the show live, you can get highlights via podcast on iTunes. Please listen in, and give us a call at 855-40-LAURA. As always, I enjoy hearing from Power Line readers.