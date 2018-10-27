Megyn Kelly is out at NBC. What’s next for her?

Megyn Kelly apparently is out at NBC. The network reportedly has cancelled her show.

Kelly got into hot water for saying that when she was a kid, it was considered okay for white people to put on “blackface” as long as they “were dressing up as a character.” This statement is true, I’m pretty sure. Indeed, Scott Morefield of the Daily Caller points out that Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Sarah Silverman all have dressed up in “blackface” at some point during their career — after Kelly was a child — with no adverse consequences.

It would be ridiculous to fire Kelly — who unlike Fallon, Kimmel, Silverman never has tried to entertain the public by putting on blackface — for making a true statement about how things used to be.

Such stupidity isn’t beyond NBC. However, I suspect that the “blackface” remark was a pretext. The network’s real reason for sacking Kelly was probably some combination of unhappiness over her lack of leftism, jealousy, and disappointment in her ratings.

One can view Kelly’s discharge as condign punishment for casting her lot with a hack lefty operation like NBC. However, it’s punishment only a limited sense. NBC reportedly must still pay Kelly the $69 million that remains on her contract.

There are reports that Kelly would like to return to Fox News. That would be great. She’s an immensely talented political talk show host. Meaning no disrespect to Fox News’ current lineup, which also includes some talented hosts, Kelly’s old show on Fox is the only one of its kind I often watched from beginning to end.

It’s not clear, though, that Fox wants her back. For one thing, she may have enemies there due to personality clashes, jealousy, and/or the fact that she defected to NBC.

More importantly, Kelly got far on the wrong side of Donald Trump during the campaign season. I question whether Fox News wants to provide a prime time platform to someone with whom the president has feuded in the past and who is likely to criticize him in the future.

If so, that’s too bad.