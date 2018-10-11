Memo to California GOP: Vote Socialist?

I caught a headline yesterday concerning how Arnold Schwarzenegger regrets and is apologizing for his old line about “girly men,” because #MeToo or something:

In the summer of 2004, Schwarzenegger called Democrats “girly men” and urged voters to “terminate” them on Election Day — prompting outrage from his opponents, the Los Angeles Times reported at the time.

Of course, the real reason the Governator is recanting is that he became a girly man himself.

In any case, one of Ah-nold’s legacies is California’s current “jungle primary” system, in which all candidates from every party appear on the primary ballot together, and the top two vote getters go on to the November general election ballot. In 2016 this led to two Democrats facing off in the Senate race, and it has happened again this year, as Sen. Dianne Feinstein is facing off against the far-left Kevin de Leon for the U.S. Senate. There is no Republican on the ballot.

Which raises this delicious possibility: California Republicans have it in their power to punish Feinstein for her role in the Kavanaugh nomination process by voting en masse for de Leon. Since the Democrats are head fast to the far left, why not help them out on this self-destructive course. de Leon is a mediocrity (and also something of a fraud, since he added the “de” to his name only a few years ago to give an artificial boost to his identity politics street cred).

There has been speculation that Feinstein launched the late stunt on Kavanaugh because she was worried about losing to de Leon. It would be the height of irony if it was Republicans delivered a humiliating blow and ignominious end to her long career as a result of that bad faith act. I know it is an unnatural act for good California Republicans—all ten of us that are left—to vote for a socialist, but think about it. I doubt Chuck Schumer would really thrill to having Kevin de Leon in his caucus.

