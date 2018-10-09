Nikki Haley resigns

Word comes this morning that Nikki Haley is resigning from her position as United States Ambassador to the United Nations. Axios broke the story here. No reason is given for her resignation. No one who knows why has spoken for public consumption.

I will only say that Ambassador Haley’s departure is greatly disappointing. She has been a credit to the Trump administration and has proved an utterly compelling advocate for its foreign policy. May she go from strength to strength.

UPDATE: I would also like to let Richard Goldberg speak for me.