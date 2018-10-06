Notes on fake news (2)

I had intended to extend this series, but in light of the news in which we have been inundated, I will cut to the chase today. Doing the research for my Cardozo Society talk on fake news this coming Monday, I have been reading Ronald Steel’s excellent biography of the great liberal journalist Walter Lippmann. Lippmann was instrumental in the development of progressive thought as one of the founding editors of the New Republic. In the interest of political reform Lippmann argued that the press should provide reliable information rather than distorted news.

With his friend Charles Merz he decided to conduct an experiment. They examined New York Times coverage of the Russian Revolution over the three year period from March 1917-March 1920. Focused on coverage of “aspects of the Russian Revolution of special importance to Americans,” the study was published in August 1920 as a 42-page supplement to the New Republic (embedded below).

The Times’s news stories, Lippmann and Merz concluded, were not based on facts, but rather were “dominated by the hopes of the men who composed the news organization.” Steel relates their findings that the Times cited events that did not happen, atrocities that never took place and reported no fewer than 91 times that the Bolshevik regime was on the verge of collapse.

“The news about Russia is a case of seeing not what was, but what men wished to see,” Lippman and Merz wrote. “The chief censor and the chief propagandist were hope and fear in the minds of reporters and editors.” Reporters were guilty of a “boundless credulity, an untiring readiness to be gulled and on many occasions a downright lack of common sense.” Their contributions to public knowledge at a time of supreme crisis were “about as useful as that of an astrologer or an alchemist.”

Lippmann Merz ATestoftheNews by Scott Johnson on Scribd