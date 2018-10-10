Query the Kavanaugh effect

Rep. Martha McSally’s run for retiring incumbent Jeff Flake’s Senate seat against Rep. Kyrsten Sinema is one of the races holding the key to the Republicans’ continued majority. Given the qualitative disparity between the candidates, the race has remained annoyingly difficult. Sinema has clung to a small lead. I put the race number 1 in “Save the Senate: On defense” (contribute to the McSally campaign here).

Tom Bevan is the co-founder of RealClearPolitics. Via Twitter, Tom alerts us to the most recent poll of the race. This one shows that Rep. McSally has jumped out to a small lead. Tom wonders wonders what might have happened recently to account for this. I should like to think it is the dawning realization that McSally is an outstanding candidate while Sinema is a shifty left-wing flake, but Tom has other thoughts.