Arizona’s Democratic senatorial candidate is a flake of the far-left leftist variety by the name of Kyrsten Sinema. She represents Arizona’s Ninth District in Congress. She thinks she deserves a promotion. Her back pages, however, should pose a problem of some kind in a contested election. Taken together – Ed Driscoll collects them here, Michelle Moon collects them here — Quotations From Kyrsten might form the nucleus of a new Little Red Book.

I think my favorite of the Quotations might be this one:

Sinema appeared on a radio show in February 2003 hosted by Ernest Hancock, a libertarian activist who presented “The Valley of the Sun” program on a local Arizona radio station. During the interview, Sinema told the host that she didn’t object to individuals going abroad and fighting for groups hostile to the U.S. Sinema told the host that she didn’t object to individuals going abroad and fighting for groups hostile to the U.S. “As an individual, if I want to go fight in the Taliban army, I go over there, and I’m fighting for the Taliban, I’m saying that’s a personal decision,” Hancock told Sinema, who was then a Green Party activist. “Fine. I don’t care if you go and do that, go ahead,” she replied, according to the audio recording obtained by Fox News.

What a phony.

Who might be the opposite of Kyrsten Sinema — not just her opposite number? As fortune would have it, I think Martha McSally may be she. Rep. McSally is the Air Force combat veteran and Republican nominee challenging Sinema. She represents Arizona’s Second District in Congress. She is of the part of the post 9/11 generation that answered the call to serve. We need more of her like in Congress. We do not need the likes of Kyrsten Sinema. On the contrary, as the old Herman’s Hermits song has it, she’s a must to avoid. Please consider supporting Martha McSally’s campaign with a contribution here.