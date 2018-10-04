Report: FBI Met With DNC Lawyer Before Election

I don’t believe we have commented on this report by John Solomon in The Hill:

Congressional investigators have confirmed that a top FBI official met with Democratic Party lawyers to talk about allegations of Donald Trump-Russia collusion weeks before the 2016 election, and before the bureau secured a search warrant targeting Trump’s campaign. Former FBI general counsel James Baker met during the 2016 season with at least one attorney from Perkins Coie, the Democratic National Committee’s private law firm. That’s the firm used by the DNC and Hillary Clinton’s campaign to secretly pay research firm Fusion GPS and Christopher Steele, a former British intelligence operative, to compile a dossier of uncorroborated raw intelligence alleging Trump and Moscow were colluding to hijack the presidential election.

***

The revelation was confirmed both in contemporaneous evidence and testimony secured by a joint investigation by Republicans on the House Judiciary and Government Oversight committees, my source tells me. It means the FBI had good reason to suspect the dossier was connected to the DNC’s main law firm and was the product of a Democratic opposition-research effort to defeat Trump — yet failed to disclose that information to the FISA court in October 2016, when the bureau applied for a FISA warrant to surveil Trump campaign adviser Carter Page. “This is a bombshell that unequivocally shows the real collusion was between the FBI and Donald Trump’s opposition — the DNC, Hillary and a Trump-hating British intel officer — to hijack the election, rather than some conspiracy between Putin and Trump,” a knowledgeable source told me. Baker was interviewed by lawmakers behind closed doors on Wednesday. Sources declined to divulge his testimony, other than to say it confirmed other evidence about the contact between the Perkins Coie law firm and the FBI.

Baker left the FBI in May (coincidentally, I assume, on the same day as Lisa Page) to write for the liberal Brookings Institution.

The sources also said Baker’s interview broke new ground both about the FBI’s use of news media in 2016 and 2017 to further the Trump case and about Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein’s conversations in spring 2017 regarding possible use of a body wire to record Trump. “The interview was one of the most productive we had and it opened up many new investigative leads,” one source said.

It is blindingly obvious that the real collusion scandal is the collusion between senior officials at the FBI and the Hillary Clinton campaign. They colluded to spy on the Trump campaign and to smear Donald Trump in an effort to ensure that Hillary would win the election. When she lost, they continued to collude to try to destroy the Trump administration. This is, in my opinion, the biggest political scandal in American history.

Meanwhile, Bob Mueller is like a myopic Inspector Clouseau, sleuthing in entirely the wrong place with his magnifying glass close to the ground, investigating a nonexistent “crime” while obstinately closing his eyes to the scandal that actually happened.