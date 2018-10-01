Save the Senate: On defense

The Kavanaugh confirmation horror show impresses on us the need to keep the Senate under Republican management for the next two years. Paul Mirengoff usually takes the time to sort the races out for us, but we have let the task go this year. Yesterday I looked at top takeaway opportunities and linked to the sites of recommended campaigns. Below is my unscientific selection of the four races where Republican seats may be in play and in need of money. I include my own telegraphic notes and again add a link to the official campaign site in each case so that readers can contribute if they feel so inspired.

Top GOP seats in play:

• Kyrsten Sinema v. Martha McSally.

Martha McSally is the Air Force combat veteran and Republican nominee to succeed the flaky Jeff Flake. She represents Arizona’s Second District in Congress. She is of the post 9/11 generation that answered the call to serve. We need more of her like in Congress. We do not need the likes of Kyrsten Sinema. On the contrary, as the old Herman’s Hermits song has it, she’s a must to avoid.

Most recent poll has Sinema +3. RCP aggregation here.

Please contribute to Martha McSally here.

• Phil Bredesen v. Marsha Blackburn.

This is a tight race for the seat currently occupied by Bob Corker. Republicans want desperately to hold it in a conservative state. Democrats have put up popular former Governor Phil Bredesen. Roger Simon scored the first debate between the candidates to be a big Blackburn win. President Trump is on his way to lend Blackburn a hand. This is a critical race in a state that is in GOP territory.

Most recent poll has Bredesen +5. RCP aggregation here.

Please contribute to Marsha Blackburn here.

• Jacky Rosen v. Dean Heller.

Dean Heller is the Republican incumbent. Jacky Rosen is Harry Reid’s handpicked candidate to return this seat to the Democrats. Need I really say more? This is a difficult but winnable race.

Most recent poll has Rosen +2. RCP aggregation here.

Please contribute to Dean Heller here.

• Beto O’Rourke v. Ted Cruz.

Democrats and their media adjunct are awfully excited about this race. I trust that O’Rourke is this year’s model (of Wendy Davis, that is), but I don’t know. Let us not take any chances.

Most recent poll has Cruz +9. RCP aggregation here.

Please contribute to Ted Cruz here.